KCMO declares May AAPI Heritage Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, Mayor Quinton Lucas and other city officials declared the month of May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Dozens of Kansas citians of all races filled Ilus Davis park downtown to celebrate.

Several ethnic performances took place before the city made the official decree.

Asian American business owner Jackie Nguyen said this is the recognition that AAPI citizens were longing for.

“I hope that they can feel like they are a part of the community. That the community and the city can hear them and recognize them.” Nguyen said.

The dozens in attendance were given a list of local AAPI businesses to support once they left the ceremony.

During his speech, Mayor Lucas said today’s show of unity is what Kansas City is all about.

“I think that’s what you saw today, really. Folks coming together in a positive vibe to say that we stand up for each other. We stand against hate and we are standing up for all Kansas Citians,” Lucas said.

Local activist Justice Horn helped organize this celebration. He said it’s up to all of us to eradicate hatred.

“No matter if it’s black hate, misogyny, racism [or] homophobia, we all need to be a part of fighting back against that nastiness,” Horn said.

Local AAPI owned businesses that you can support:

Coffee:

Cafe Ca Phe

Candles:

Pigeon Candles

Bakery:

Sugarfold

Spa:

Thai Massage Reflexology

Sassy Nails

Nail Society

Clothing:

Soul Accessory

Made Mobb

Lunch:

Sama Zama

Waldo Thai

Bambu

Desserts:

Tous Les Jours

Ice Cream Bae

Bruu Cafe

Arts:

TravisYoungPhotography.com

Dinner:

Vietnam Cafe

My Xuyen

Seva

Mr D’s Donuts

Chamoy Boi

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android