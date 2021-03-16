KCMO Health Department increases vaccination focus on residents 65+

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department is increasing their vaccination focus to residents 65 years old and older.

“Before moving ahead with scheduling appointments for residents in the lower priority tiers, we are first trying to identify and reach Kansas City residents over the age of 65 in all areas of the city who want to be vaccinated,” Health department director Dr. Rex Archer said.

The city is urging residents in this age group to call 311 to schedule a vaccination whether they filled out the online contact form or not.

The state of Missouri has recently opened up to Phase 1B – Tier 3 opening up eligibility to over 550,000 Missourians. The KCMO health department wants to prioritize the residents here.

“We are appealing to everyone to offer assistance to our older residents,” Tiffany Wilkinson, division manager of Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness, said. “Help your older friend or family member make a vaccination appointment and give them a ride to the clinic if they need it. They should not be left behind in this vaccination process.”

The health department said that 88% of the city’s COVID-19 deaths were within the age range.

“We want no one, especially our older residents, to fall through the cracks of a backlog or in the swarm of people lined up for the vaccination,” Archer said.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android