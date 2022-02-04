KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department appointed Dr. Marvia Jones as director to succeed Dr. Rex Archer, who retired in August.

Jones previously served as the department’s violence prevention and policy manager and has 15 years of experience in public health, including time with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Dr. Jones will continue the legacy of excellence and leadership by the KCHD, and her expertise will bring a renewed commitment to sustainable violence prevention programs that Kansas City residents are looking for,” City Manager Brian Platt said.

Jones earned her Master of Public Health and Ph.D. from the University of Kansas and has lived in the Kansas City area for 12 years.

“My vision for the department is to continue to develop innovative and responsive strategies for public health needs that center the many different communities we serve, even if this means taking a look outside of traditional measures,” Jones said.

Jones will begin her duties on February 14 and will be the city’s first Black woman to serve as health director.

“Not only does Dr. Jones have vital and extensive experience in mental health and violence prevention as Kansas City’s Violence Prevention and Policy Manager, she has also worked at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recognizes the role all levels of health and scientific leadership play in keeping our communities healthy and safe,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.