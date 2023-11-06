KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has pleaded guilty in federal court to using a GPS tracking device to surveil another man who was shot to death in a grocery store parking lot.

Thirty-four-year-old Dontay Campbell pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking resulting in death.

By pleading guilty, Campbell admitted that he aided and abetted his co-conspirators in the use of a GPS tracking device to surveil Dontayus Wiles — and that he did so with the intent to kill, injure, harass, and intimidate Wiles.

Campbell also admitted that his conduct resulted in the shooting death of Wiles.

Conspirators placed a GPS tracking device on Wiles’ red Chevrolet Tahoe. On March 16, 2019, Campbell and two co-conspirators surveilled Wiles as he and his wife drove to Happy Foods grocery store.

When Wiles and his wife left the grocery store and walked back to the Tahoe through the crowded grocery store parking lot, Campbell and another person pulled up next to the Tahoe in a Chrysler Sebring.

The other person with Campbell exited the Sebring and shot at Wiles several times with a Ruger .40-caliber handgun that belonged to Campbell.

During the shooting spree, Campbell attempted unsuccessfully to remove the GPS tracker from Wiles’s vehicle.

Campbell and the co-conspirator then ran back to the Sebring, briefly drove around the parking lot, and parked again near Wiles’s Tahoe.

The person with Campbell again fired multiple shots into Wiles’s Tahoe while Campbell again tried unsuccessfully to retrieve the GPS tracker. Campbell and his co-conspirator then sped out of the parking lot in the Sebring.

Wiles died from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators recovered 17 expended .40-caliber shell casings near Wiles’s vehicle, all of which were determined to be fired by the same weapon.

Investigators also recovered the GPS tracker underneath the vehicle and determined that the tracker had been purchased and activated in February 2019.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the maximum sentence cannot exceed 30 years in federal prison without parole.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.