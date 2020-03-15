KCMO Mayor Lucas: ‘Social distancing isn’t working to the extent necessary’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas is calling on Kansas City residents to step up their “social distancing” practices because of coronavirus.

In a Twitter thread on Sunday morning, Mayor Lucas relayed a story from an Uber driver, who saw lines of patrons outside of Westport bars. The driver also said that business was “typical” for a Saturday night and that several riders refused offers of hand sanitizer.

Mayor Lucas says he’s concerned that current “social distancing” practices just aren’t working.

Mayor Lucas is encouraging people to find alternate ways to support local businesses and employees who would be most impacted by a business slowdown. He also said that education is key to stopping the potential spread of coronavirus.