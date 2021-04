KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are on the scene of a shooting in the area of 18th and Vine. Initial information indicates that there are at least two victims.

Mayor Lucas responds to the latest shooting.

Disappointed and angered to hear of more Kansas Citians struck by gunfire tonight. This evening it's in my neighborhood, but too many have been impacted just this weekend, this year, and in recent years. Praying for the victims, continuing to work to see an end to this epidemic. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 26, 2021

This is a developing situation and Fox4 has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as soon as information becomes available.