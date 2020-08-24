KCMO police investigating homicide after cutting near 27th and Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday night KC police were called to the area of 27th Street and Benton to investigate a cutting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim, in front of a closed business, that had been attacked. Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived and took the victim to the hospital.

The victim died at the hospital. Police have not identified the victim at this time.

The person that called 911 did not stay at the scene, and detectives are looking for evidence or witnesses that may provide information on the incident.

If anyone has any information about this case, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.