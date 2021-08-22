KCMO Police investigate fatal crash at 31st and Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon at 31st and Cleveland.

Initial investigation found that a driver of a white Pontiac was southbound on Cleveland and failed to stop for the red light and struck a tan Chevrolet pickup that was eastbound on 31st Street with a green light. After the first collision the truck hit a large metal traffic pole and the driver was thrown from the truck. The truck continued to rest against a fence behind a house just west of Cleveland. The Pontiac went off the roadway northeast of the intersection.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Pontiac and her 13-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.