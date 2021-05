KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kayla Jones-McTyer has been found and she is safe.

Police were looking for 12-year-old Kayla Jones-McTyer, who was last seen Sunday afternoon about 4:20 p.m. near 33rd and Benton Blvd.

She is 5′ 4″ tall, 98 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Her family is very concerned about her well-being.

If you have any information or have seen Jones-McTyer please call the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136