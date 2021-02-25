KCMO to convert streetlights to LED bulbs, reducing costs and carbon footprint

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With an economic shortfall of $70 million, Kansas City, MO is looking to convert streetlights to LED bulbs saving on energy and maintenance costs.

According to the city, it currently costs $13 million a year to run streetlights around the city. That includes $7 million for electricity and $6 million on maintenance.

A project that is currently out for bid would convert nearly 90,000 streetlights to more energy-efficient LED bulbs.

What are the benefits of LED streetlights? Reduced maintenance & energy costs, longer lifespan, improved street safety & lower carbon emissions. Read more about the new streetlight conversion project out to bid: https://t.co/TaPbCjso1w. pic.twitter.com/mkCNPM9dmf — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) February 24, 2021

The new bulbs would need to be replaced about every 10 years over twice as much as the current bulb. They also would use 50% less energy and provide better lighting, which the city says would also improve street safety.

“This is one of several strategic and innovative projects that we are implementing to address our COVID-related budget shortfall with both immediate and long-term savings to the city budget,” City Manager Brian Platt said. “Not only will we significantly reduce costs, we will also reduce the energy use of our streetlights by as much as 50% while providing better lighting in every neighborhood of the city.”

About 1,500 bulbs in different parts of the city were already switched over as part of a pilot program.

The project saw a 46% reduction in energy costs and a 23% reduction for maintenance. That alone saved the city $72,000.

This pilot program reduced the city’s carbon footprint by 800 tons.

“The change to LED lights also will cut down on energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, making Kansas City greener, safer, and healthier—one small step toward a Green New Deal from local government,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

The LED bulb swap is set to begin later this year and is expected to take about 36 months to complete.