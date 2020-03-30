KCMO will waive 2-bag trash limit week of April 13 for residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For some, staying at home means making more trash.

That's why Kansas City, Missouri will waive its two-bag limit April 13 -17.

During that time period, residents can leave up to 12 bags on the curb.

“We realize with so many working from home and also conducting Spring cleanings this time of year, it was important to help ensure everyone’s trash is removed properly,” solid waste division manager Michael Shaw said in a news release.

Regular trash rules will still apply to this pickup, which means no hazardous waste, bulky items or leaf and brush.

The city did say they want to remind people there's no limit for recycling pick up.