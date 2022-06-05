KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman from Kansas City, Missouri has been reported missing.

Doris J. Walker, 63, was last seen on June 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., wearing a pink and white tye-dye hoodie with a beige jacket over the top.

She was also wearing gray sweatpants with black underwear over the top, along with one black flip-flop and one white flip-flop.

She was last seen in the 2300 block of Lister Ave. walking north. She reportedly suffers from dementia.

If found, call 911 or contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220