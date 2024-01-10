KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northland police departments teamed up with Kansas City police over the weekend, busting people driving with expired license plates and temporary tags.

The Kansas City Police Department posted on Facebook on Wednesday that together the departments confiscated 63 temporary tags and 23 license plates while handing out 271 citations in an 8-hour span.

KCPD worked with Gladstone police, Platte Woods police, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Compliance & Investigation Bureau from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

In the photos below from KCPD, some license plates and temporary tags date back to 2019.

This was mainly conducted in the Northland, but the police said the enforcement is “to be continued.”

(KCPD)

(Photo via KCPD)

(Photo via KCPD)