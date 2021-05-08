KCPD and other departments help celebrate 9-year-old’s birthday at Main Event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department called on the Kansas City Fire Department, Parkville Police Department and Platte Woods Police Department to help a 9-year-old boy celebrate his birthday part at Main Event.

According to police, off-duty officers at the Main Event in the Northland where they met Ariel who was celebrating his birthday.

His parents told police that no one showed up to help celebrate with him and that’s when they sprung into action.

The officers called their friends and family and collected gifts and helped celebrate Ariel’s birthday.

“Policing is about law enforcement, but it’s also about making the community a better version of itself than it was before! Happy Birthday Ariel, hope it’s one you’ll never forget,” the Facebook post read.

