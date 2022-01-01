KCPD are investigating the death of woman on Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night, KCMO Police were called to the area of Manchester and E. 50th Street to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts by officers and paramedics the victim died from her wounds at the hospital.

The details about the shooting are being investigated, but KCPD does say that the shooting was not related to celebratory gunfire.

Detectives are talking with witnesses trying to discover what led to the shooting death of the woman. If you have any information, please call the Homicide Detectives at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.