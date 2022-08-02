KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 31-year-old David Laird.

Police said Laird last made contact with family at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He has medical issues and family is concerned for his well-being, according to police.

Laird is described as standing 5’11” and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

