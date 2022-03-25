KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old woman.

Deborah S. Compton-Boudreaux was last seen Thursday just before 8 p.m. leaving St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza, according to police.

Police said she has numerous health issues which require medications.

She may be occupying a white 2016 Nissan Rogue bearing Missouri license of EH2H7L, according to police.

If located please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.