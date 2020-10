KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has not been seen since Sunday evening.

Police said 42-year-old Tammora Reynolds was last seen Sunday around 8 p.m. near E. 100th and S. Tullis Ave.

She’s described as standing 5’4 and weighs 180 pounds with hair dyed purple.

She drives a blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with Kansas plates 135MVG.

Police ask anyone that knows where she is to call 911.