KCPD asks for help finding a missing, endangered 15-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking people to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl last seen leaving a group home in the area of 23rd and Brooklyn on October 17th between 7 and 8 p.m.

Mia Sharp is 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, but police say she may have changed her appearance and hairstyle. She was wearing black sweatpants, a black and blue hoodie and black Nike shoes.

Police say she needs immediate medical attention and her family is concerned for her well-being.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, call 911 or Missing Persons at (816) 234-5136.