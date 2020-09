KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police want the public to be on the lookout for a 12-year-old girl they say ran away and is missing.

Autumn Berry was last seen Saturday morning at 8:30 in the area of 43rd and N. Quincy Avenue in the Northland. She is 5’2″, weighs 135 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say she has a medical condition that needs care.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, police ask you to call 911 or the Missing Persons Department at (816) 234-5136.