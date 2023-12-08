KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are asking for your help in finding a missing mother and daughter.

Trianna Wilborn and Aaliyah Bowen have not been seen since 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. They were last seen near Charlotte Street and Truman Road. Wilborn’s car was found abandoned and damaged near Chestnut Avenue and East 70th Street.

Wilborn is 24 years old. Police said she is 5-foot-6 and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Chiefs shirt, black sweatpants and flip-flops.

Bowen is 4 years old, 3 feet tall, and weighs 25 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink pajama pants. Police are unsure if the two of them need medical attention.

If you see them or know where they are, call 911.