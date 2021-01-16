KCPD asks for help in returning 80-year-old army documents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department wants your help in returning stolen army documents from 1942.

We believe these are stolen too and want to get them back to the owner or his family. If anyone knows Army Sergeant Carl A. Wolfe who served at Ft Riley in 1942 These documents can be retrieved at CPD/call Officer Getman 816-234-5510. @USArmy @FightingFirst — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 16, 2021

The documents were recovered in a vacant motel by Central Police Officers on a property crimes investigation among stolen property.

Army Sergeant Carl A. Wolfe, who served out of Ft. Riley, appears on the documents and KCPD is asking for anyone who has any information about Wolfe or his family to call Officer Getman at 816-234-5510.

FOX4 will follow this story and post updates if they are returned.