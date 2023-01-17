KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect who was involved in a shooting on a KCATA bus.

Investigators said the shooting occurred on Dec. 30, 2022, just after 5 p.m. in the area of 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 30-40 years old with dreadlocks, wearing a black Carhartt beanie and blue Carhartt zip-up hoodie, black pants, and white shoes, and may possibly be homeless.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect whereabouts is asked to contact the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477 or the Special Investigation Squad at (816) 482-2900.