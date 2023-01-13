Aspen Martin

UPDATE: KCPD reports 11-year-old Aspen Martin has been located and is safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate an 11-year-old girl Friday night.

Police said Aspen Martin was last seen around 9 a.m. at Eastgate Middle School.

She is described as standing 4’10” and weighs 70 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and blue jeans, according to KCPD.

Police said her family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 234-5150 or 911.