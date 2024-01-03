KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in four days.

KCPD said Sariyah Moore was last seen on foot in the area of E. 84th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

She has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a green hoodie, according to police.

Family is concerned about her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person Unit at (816) 234-5043 or call 911.