KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Christiana Allen was last seen getting on the school bus Friday at 6:45 a.m. in the area of 109th Street and Hillcrest Road.

Her family is worried about her due to diagnosed medical conditions, according to KCPD.

She is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 140 lbs. She was wearing a black jacket, pink pants and black/white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 234-5150 or call 911.