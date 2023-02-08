KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy that hasn’t been seen in almost two days.

Police said Shakir Thomas was last seen Tuesday around 6 a.m. in the area of 110th and Cypress.

Thomas is described as standing 6’0″ and weighs 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white “V,” blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Police said family is very worried about him due to his current mental state.

KCPD says if you see Thomas, do not approach, and call 911.