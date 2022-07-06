KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 19-year-old woman.

Police said Aselin Lightner was last seen Tuesday near the 1100 block of E. 84th Street at 7 p.m.

She is described as standing 5’4″ and weighs 160 lbs.

Lightner was last seen wearing grey yoga pants, black/white/red striped shirt and Crocs.

Police said she has medical conditions which require medication.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

If located contact the KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

