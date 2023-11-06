KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 29-year-old man.

Police said Andrae Ferguson was last seen in the area of SW Blue Parkway and SW 2nd Street in Lee’s Summit around 1 p.m. Monday.

He’s described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs hoodie and blue jeans and was in a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Police said he is in need of immediate medical care.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away.