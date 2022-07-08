KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 31-year-old man last seen on Sunday, July 3.

Police said Joel I. Chesser was last seen around noon last Sunday in the area of E. 69th Street and Richmond Avenue.

Chesser has a medical conditions which require attention and can affect his behavior, according to police.

He’s described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 155 lbs. He has brown shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

Police said he may be wearing a white t-shirt and gray jeans.

His family is concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (816) 234-5220.

