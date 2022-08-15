KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 60-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in days.

Police said Robert Kilgore was last seen on August 10 around 8 p.m. leaving the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue on foot.

Kilgore is known to take frequent walks in the neighborhood but does not usually go far from his residence, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a white tank top underneath, blue jeans, heavy brown work boots and a St. Christopher necklace.

He has full sleeve tattoos on both his arms.

Kilgore has medical conditions which require medications, according to police. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

