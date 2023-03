KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 61-year-old man with dementia in need of medication.

Police said Juan Cerritos was last seen walking in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and N. Belmont Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Cerritos is described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 125 lbs.

Police said he takes medication daily which is important for his well-being.

If located, police ask that you call 911 immediately.