KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 72-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since late Saturday morning.

Police said Terry Woods was last seen at 11 a.m. in the 8200 block of N. Tullis in Kansas City.

He is described as standing 5’3″ and weighs 214 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Woods was last seen wearing jean shorts and a grey polo with palm trees on it.

Police said Woods left in a gold Ford Escape with Handicap license HS30C.

Woods has medical issues and is dependent on his medication that was left at his home, police said.

Police said his family is concerned for his well-being and safety.

If located please call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5220 or call 911.

