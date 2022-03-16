KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a 76-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since early Monday morning.

Police said Mary E. McAlaster was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday on foot near E. 93rd Street and Old Santa Fe Road.

She is described as standing 5’1 and weighs 117 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, orange/white/grey shoes and a grey hat.

Police said she has dementia and her family is concerned for her safety.

If located, police ask that you call 911 immediately.