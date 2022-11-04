KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 77-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday evening.

Police said Malcolm S. Sieggen was last seen getting on a city bus headed southbound from the area of NW 112th Street and Ambassador Drive at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Sieggen was last seen to be wearing a yellow jacket and khaki pants.

He is described as standing 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds.

Police said he has medical issues and requires medication. If located, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

