UPDATE: Police said Brenda McNack has been located.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old woman who has dementia and requires medication.

Police said Brenda McNack was last seen Monday around 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Citadel Drive.

She is described as standing 5’8″ and weighs 150 lbs. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

No clothing description is known at this time but police said she usually wears blue sweatpants and a blue robe/gown.

KCPD said her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

If located police ask that you call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5220 or call 911.