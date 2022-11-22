KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

John M. Schwarz was supposed to go to a local hospital for an appointment at 2:30 p.m. but he did not make it to the doctor’s appointment, according to KCPD.

Schwarz is described as standing 5’9″ and weighs 180 lbs.

KCPD said GPS coordinates placed him driving in the area of Arrowhead Stadium at around 7 p.m. and then driving in the area of I-670 and Bartle Hall around 8 p.m.

He may be driving a 2012 Silver Lexus with MO License ARMYW4, according to police.

Police said he suffers from dementia, as well as, several other medical conditions that require medication. His family is very concerned for his well-being.

If located, please contact 911 immediately.

