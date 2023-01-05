KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 91-year-old woman with dementia.
Anna Marie Van Alst was last seen in September of 2022 near East 77th Terrace and Campbell Street, according to KCPD.
She is described as standing 5’2″ and weighs 135 lbs. She has gray/white hair and brown eyes.
Police said her family is concerned for her well-being.
If located, call the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at (816) 234-5220.