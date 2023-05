KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 28-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from in over two weeks.

Police said Timothy Blake’s last contact with family was on May 3 and his last location is unknown.

KCPD said his family is very concerned for his well-being.

His vehicle is described as a silver Ford with Missouri license EJ6R2H.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 234-5043.