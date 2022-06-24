UPDATE: KCPD reports a parent has been located.

***

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a teenager’s parents or guardians.

Police said 14-year-old Charles Campbell was found in the area of E. 43rd Street and Bales Avenue.

Campbell states he was lost and does not know his address or parents phone number.

Police said Campbell has no medical issues that they are aware of, just some challenges with communicating.

He is described as standing 5’3″ and weighs 100 lbs.

If someone has information on how to get in contact with his parents or guardians, police ask that you call the Juvenile Section at (816) 234-5150 or 911.