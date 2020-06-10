KCPD attempting to locate suspects who set police vehicle on fire during looting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are attempting to locate a group of suspects who set a police vehicle on fire during violent protesting on Saturday, May 30.

KCPD released a photo of the suspects in the arson incident that happened around 10 p.m. that night.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 816-474-TIPS.

These are the suspects in the arson of a police car on the Plaza about 10 p.m. May 30. If you know who they are, you could get a cash reward by calling 816-474-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/cXxznZv4pS — kcpolice (@kcpolice) June 10, 2020

The first weekend of protests in the County Club Plaza following the killing of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police started out peaceful but then transitioned with the sunset to unlawful civil unrest.

During first weekend of demonstrations, protesters were met with tear gas and pepper spray. Kansas City police said this was in response to the protests turning into unlawful assemblies.

KCPD Capt. David Jackson said officers are now focusing on containing and deescalating crowds.

In the last week the police department been taking a different approach in response to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

Protesters claim these new tactics are the main reason why things have remained calm this week.