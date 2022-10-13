KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 13-year-old boy that hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning and is in need of medication.

KCPD said Javontez Willcox was last seen leaving his home at 8 a.m. Wednesday near 117th Terrace and Food Lane.

He’s described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 185 lbs. He was wearing black Nike sweatpants, black Nike short sleeve t-shirt and white and orange Nike tennis shoes.

According to police, he has a medical condition which requires him to take medication every day.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (816) 234-5150.

