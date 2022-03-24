KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Police say Desiree Marshall was last seen near Research Medical Center around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

She was wearing a black hooded jacket and unknown colored pants, according to police.

Police said she has medical conditions which require care.

She is not from Kansas City. Police ask if located to call the Missing Persons Unit at (816)-234-5136.