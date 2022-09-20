KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 17-year-old girl not seen in over a week.

Police said Jayonna Brown was last seen on September 9 at 6 p.m. near 113th Street and Lewis Avenue.

She is described as having black hair, brown eyes, stands 5’5″ and weighs 190 lbs.

Her clothing description is unknown.

Police said her family is concerned for her well-being.

If located you are asked to contact KCPD Juvenile Section (816) 234-5150.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.