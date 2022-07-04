KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a 15-year-old girl that hasn’t been seen since Sunday afternoon.

Police said Nasya Molina was last seen in the area of 41st Street and N. Walrond Avenue leaving her home around 3 p.m. Sunday.

She was going to a concert that she never arrived to, according to KCPD.

Her family is concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816)234-5150.

