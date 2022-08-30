KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 46-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.

Kimberly Gater was last seen in the area of E. 81st Street and Montgall Avenue on foot.

She was wearing a gray shirt, gray striped colorful pajama pants and she currently has her hair styled in black box braids.

Police said she has been diagnosed with a mental illness that has caused her family to be concerned for her well-being and the well-being of others.

She stands 5’7″ and weighs 185 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If located please contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

