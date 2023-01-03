KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 69-year-old woman with several medical conditions.

Police said Debro Saad was last seen a week ago, Dec. 27, 2022, at Research Medical Center.

Saad is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 230 lbs.

She uses a walker and is required to take medication regularly, according to KCPD.

Police said her family is concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD at (816) 234-5220.