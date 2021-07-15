KCPD call for standoff near 55th and Highland after man is shot outside a home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has called for a standoff at a residence near 55th Street and Highland Avenue.

Officers were called to the area on a shooting call at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

When they got to the scene, they found a male shooting victim who told officers he was involved in an argument with another male that escalated in front of the residence when the suspect shot him.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were told by the victim that the suspect went inside the residence. The house was surrounded and attempt to contact the suspect began.

According to police, the effort was “met with negative results” and they called for standoff which brings in more resources and negotiators to the scene.

55th street is closed in both directions east of The Paseo. FOX4 will update this story as details become available.