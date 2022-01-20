KCPD captain in right place at right time to rescue man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police captain jumped into action to help rescue a man from a burning home Thursday morning.

East Patrol Capt. Jennifer Jones was in the area near 25th and Prospect around 8 a.m. Thursday when she noticed smoke and flames pouring out of the house.

The police department said she ran to the front door in hopes of determining if anyone was still inside the burning house. That’s when she saw a man who was trying to escape. The department said Jones pulled the victim to safety.

The man was transported to the hospital after suffering minor burns to his feet.

According to the police department, Jones was in the area because she opens her vehicle and allows children to sit inside and stay warm while waiting for the school bus to arrive.