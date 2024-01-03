KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves outlined her department’s plans for reducing violence in 2024.

It comes after a record 182 homicides in 2023.

“I think partnership is a key factor in this because police are just part of the solution,” Graves said.

“It’s going to take all of us to come together in Kansas City, and that’s why we talk about a citywide approach to violent crime because that’s what it’s going to take to break the generational violence that we have here in our city.”

A significant challenge for KCPD is staffing. The police department needs more than 300 officers.

Graves said in 2024, they will implement 11-hour shifts for all patrol officers.

“To address critical staffing and deploying more officers on the streets during peak times to reduce response times and provide more opportunities to proactively address crime issues in our community,” Graves said.

Brad Lemon with the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police said the 11-hour shift is worrisome because of the burnout, fatigue and workload that comes with it.

Graves also discussed a multidisciplinary task force and an evidence-based focus to turn strategy to prevent violent crime in 2024.

“You identify groups or people that are involved in violent crime or criminal activity, you call them in, and you advise them I know that you’re involved in criminal activity,” Graves said.

“You have a choice. You can choose to accept services to assist you in getting out of a life of crime. You can do that on your own and stop being involved in criminal activity, or you will face enforcement with the certainty of consequences.”

Thirty-seven percent of the homicides in Kansas City in 2023 were arguments turned violent, and 22 lives were lost in domestic violence incidents.

“All of us are committed to cooperation. When you look at cities that have more positive results than we did this year, a lot of it relates to collaboration, and it relates to us working together,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

“As the chief noted, it relates to us making sure that there isn’t just one source of solutions, but that we are working across our community in violence, interruption and prevention, and importantly, as the chief noted in enforcement, which continues to be an important part of what we do.”